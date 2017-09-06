Oktoberfest in the D 2017

The Tigers and Hockeytown Cafe have combined to bring you a baseball Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23! Purchase the Oktoberfest ticket package* and you’ll receive a ticket to the 9/23 Tigers/Twins game at 6:10 PM, plus admission to the Hockeytown Cafe Oktoberfest, 15 drink tokens (3 oz pours)** plus a commemorative pint glass! Doors to the Hockeytown Cafe Oktoberfest open at 1PM.

The Hockeytown Oktoberfest features:

  • 20+ breweries
  • Delicious Culinary Selections
  • Live DJ
  • Raffle Prizes
  • Oktoberfest photo area

*Must be 21 or older with proper ID. **Drink tokens valid ONLY at Hockeytown Cafe.

Click here for more info!

