Perez Homers Twice As Royals Rout Tigers 13-2

By DAVE HOGG/Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Salvador Perez homered twice as the Kansas City Royals broke open a close game to rout the Detroit Tigers 13-2 on Wednesday night.

The Royals broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the seventh, then scored seven in the eighth. Perez drove in three runs, while Whit Merrifield had three doubles and three RBIs. Alcides Escobar had four hits, falling a homer short of the cycle.

Jason Hammell (8-10) got the win, giving up two runs, nine hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six while winning for the third time in four starts.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd pitched six-plus innings, allowing four runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

