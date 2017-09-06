Police Seek Help After Woman Pepper Sprayed At Dearborn Walmart

DEARBORN (WWJ) Dearborn Police are asking the public for help in identifying a trio of suspects involved in the assault of a woman inside a local Walmart store.
The incident happened Labor Day evening at the Walmart on Mercury Drive — near Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
According to police, the victim — a 35 year-old Pinckney resident — got into a verbal altercation with two other women.
As the argument escalated, a third suspect walked up behind the victim and struck her in the head — eventually spraying her in the face with pepper spray.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).