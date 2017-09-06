Pregnant Woman In Tiny Crop Top Booted From Restaurant

MARYSVILLE, WASH – Her black T-shirt was emblazoned with the word “weirdo” — but that wasn’t the problem.

The issue was the woman, seven months pregnant with twins, had a bare belly below the tiny cropped T.

A server at the Buzz Inn took offense, declared it a health code violation and against their “no shirts, no shoes, no service” policy and told the woman she had to leave.

The decision sparked a backlash after the woman, Charisha Raylee Gobin, posted a photo of her outfit on Facebook and said she’d been denied service. She got

After the ensuing backlash, Buzz Inn posted a statement on its own Facebook page addressing the matter.

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest. Again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”

