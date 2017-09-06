Pregnant Woman, Man Killed In Shooting In Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for the gunman who shot two people to death inside of a home in southwest Detroit.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening along Deacon Street, in the area of Fort Street and Visger.
Police say the gunman was standing outside and fired multiple rounds into the home from an assault rifle.
A pregnant 29-year-old woman, who has two other children, was shot in the neck. The other victim was a 30-year-old man; he was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Both victims were fatally injured.
Police have no description of the suspect, who remains at large.
An investigation ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.