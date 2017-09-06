Roseville Teacher Arraigned For Allegedly Sending And Requesting Nude Snapchats From Students

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) Roseville teacher Christopher Mahla, 25, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of asking teenage students to send him nude Snapchats.
He was ordered held on a $200,000 personal bond.
Additionally, he cannot go on school property, have any internet activity or contact with victims. He’ll next be in court on Sept. 13.
Mahla was charged with two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes, each a four-year felony;
and two counts of communicating with another to commit a computer crime, a felony with a possible penalty of 10 years behind bars for each count.
Police learned about Mahla’s alleged activity about a week ago when two girls brought the messages to the school’s attention. Also a JV soccer coach, Mahla allegedly friended girls on Snapchat, and sent nude pictures of himself and then asking them to reciprocate,
The girls went to school staff instead, police said.
Anyone else who may have been a victim or who knows of one should contact the Roseville Police Detective Bureau at (586) 447-4510.