Tiger Killed After Running Loose In Georgia Neighborhood [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Police have confirmed that a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway was shot and killed.

Henry County Police Department Capt. Joey Smith tells local news outlets that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

Police responded to a nearby neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m. when residents reported seeing the tiger there. Smith says the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog. He says police then shot and killed the tiger. The dog survived.

Smith says he estimates the tiger was full-grown.

It’s unknown where the tiger came from.

BREAKING "threat eliminated" says Henry Co police regarding tiger… TIGER DOWN – assuming this gunfire is related: pic.twitter.com/4z9a2awT83 — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017

Shared by Henry Co PD – tiger this AM. DNR now trying to track owner #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/6Y7s5BG7sA — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017

This is the dog that a tiger on the loose attacked in Henry Co. Journey's owner called 911. No humans hurt. Tiger shot by police #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/LFa8naV9S7 — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017

#BREAKING SHOTS FIRED near I75 Jodeco Rd where reports of tiger came in. Just heard dozen shots – officers with rifles LISTEN: shots fired pic.twitter.com/d5DmVBlgDz — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017

