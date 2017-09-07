$12 An Hour Minimum Wage Sought By Michigan Ballot Drive

$12 An Hour Minimum Wage Sought By Michigan Ballot Drive

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Supporters of raising Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 an hour are launching a 2018 ballot drive.

Michigan’s hourly minimum is $8.90 and rises to $9.25 in January. Under the proposed ballot measure, workers would make $12 per hour starting in 2022.

The wage would rise to $10 in 2019, $10.65 in 2020 and $11.35 in 2021. Tipped workers would make the same minimum as other employees by 2024.

Organizers need roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures to put the initiated law before lawmakers and potentially voters.

The last time labor organizers began collecting signatures for a higher minimum wage, in 2014, Republican legislators and Gov. Rick Snyder approved a smaller minimum wage boost to head off the ballot initiative.

*Copyright 2017, Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch