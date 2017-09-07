3 Equifax Executives Sold Stock Before Hack Was Revealed

 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Three Equifax executives sold a combined $1.8 million in stock to insulate themselves from news that the credit monitoring company had been hacked.

The cyberattack between mid-May and July was disclosed by Equifax on Thursday. The attack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans.

The stock sales were executed on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 by Chief Financial Officer John Gamble and two other executives, Rodolfo Ploder and Joseph Loughran. Bloomberg News first reported the divestitures.

The stock dropped 13 percent in extended trading after the announcement of the breach.

 

