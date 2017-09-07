DeVos Announces Revamp Of The Way Campus Sex Assaults Are Handled

(WWJ) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has announced her plans to end the Obama administration’s rules for investigating allegations of sexual assault on college campuses.

Speaking at George Mason University today, she says her department will review and replace the way colleges and universities handle such investigations, and claimed that the Obama administration policy had failed many students. “The truth is that the system established by the prior administration has failed too many students,” DeVos said during the speech. “Survivors, victims of a lack of due process and campus administrators have all told me that the current approach does a disservice to everyone involved.”

The policy implemented by former President Obama sought to use the Title Nine law as a way to set new rules on how colleges handle complaints of sexual assault and harassment.

CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman weighed in, saying DeVos is basically telling people “look, it’s broken, we need to fix it.”

“I’m not telling you exactly how we’re going to fix it at this point we’re going to get more public comment, we’re going to find out what other have to say as suggestions,” Rikki Klieman said.

Devos says her department will review and replace the way colleges and universities handle such investigations, and claimed that the Obama administration policy had failed many students.

“In many cases, victims of sexual assault have also not been believed,” Klieman said. “but those falsely accused have had little or no due process, they haven’t been able to confront their accuser, there has been no right of cross examination, some of them were told they were expelled or suspended and had no idea why. This cannot be allowed to remain.”