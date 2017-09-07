DNA Leads Police To Suspected Gun Store Thief A Year Later; 8 Stolen Firearms Still Missing

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Police say DNA left behind during a robbery at a Monroe County gun store more than a year ago has finally led investigators to their 19-year-old suspect.

The break-in happened back on May 1, 2016 at Shooters Edge gun store on North Monroe Street. The suspect smashed in the store’s front glass window, rummaged around inside and fled the scene with a total of 10 stolen guns.

Police say an investigation of the crime scene resulted in evidence containing the suspect’s DNA being discovered near the point of entry at the smashed window. The DNA was submitted to the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

Forensic scientists were able to develop a DNA profile and enter that information into C.O.D.I.S (Combined DNA Index System), which eventually led to a match: 19-year-old Branden Ran McMillan.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant on McMillan’s home, during which they recovered two pistols, one of which was confirmed stolen from the store. From information gained during the search warrant and suspect interview, an additional stolen gun was recovered.

McMillan was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, a 10-year felony, and two counts of larceny – firearms, a 5-year-felony. He was released from custody last Friday on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police are still searching for eight pistols that are remain unaccounted for, but were stolen by the suspect:

Beretta 86 Cheetah 9mm serial #: G13282Y

Taurus PT24 9mm serial #: TGX18795

Remington RM380 serial #: RM010806C

Smith & Wesson M&P 22 serial #: MP116025

Ruger SR22 serial #: 36590390

ISSC M22 serial #: A01099

Ruger 22/45 Lite serial #: 39134713

Smith & Wesson Victory .22 serial #: UDV3942.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.