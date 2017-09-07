Police Searching For Suspect Along US 23 Connected To Bank Robbery In Pittsfield Twp

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township are actively searching for a suspect  connected to a bank robbery in Pittsfield Township.

Tipsters calling into WWJ Newsradio 950 Thursday afternoon saying that police have guns drawn along northbound US 23 near the east triple-decker [M14] — closing area entrance ramps onto and off the freeway.

Northbound US 23 is blocked at Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor due to this situation.

Ann Arbor Police are releasing few details about the robbery or the suspect they are searching to find but state they are assisting Pittsfield Township on the scene.

The robbery happened at a Pittsfield Township bank.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [LISTEN LIVE] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this breaking news story.

