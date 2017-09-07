Serious Crash Shuts Down I-94 Near Ann Arbor

DEXTER (WWJ) – A freeway closure is causing backups for commuters heading out of Ann Arbor.
The accident happened early Thursday morning on eastbound I-94 between Baker and Zeeb roads, just west of Ann Arbor.
Authorities say a semi-truck rolled over on the freeway. Reports indicate the truck may have landed on top of another vehicle, which is apparently unoccupied.
A survival flight was requested at the scene. It’s unclear how many people are injured.
The freeway remains closed as police investigate the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
