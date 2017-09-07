CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Win Detroit Tigers Tickets to Star Wars Night At Comerica Park!

(credit: George Fox/CBS Detroit)

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the White Sox  for Star Wars Night on September 16, 2017!

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far, away…Detroit Tigers fans are able to dive into the world of Star Wars on Saturday, September 16 when Tigers play the Chicago White Sox at 6:10PM. The first 10,000 fans receive a free Star Wars tote bag courtesy of Comerica Bank.

Ticket packages are on the sale now and will sell out fast. Packages include a game ticket, an exclusive “Jedi Miggy” Bobblehead and a donation to stand up to cancer

miggy-bobblehead

For tickets, visit Tigers.com/Starwars

