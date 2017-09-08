4-Year-Old Girl Shot During Possible Drive-By; Her Condition Is Unknown

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are on the scene investigating a possible drive-by shooting that resulted in an injured 4-year-old child on Detroit’s southwest side.
Detroit Police say the incident occurred at a home on Ogden Street, near I-94 and Lonyo Avenue. It’s unclear at this time, but authorities believe this may have been the result of a drive-by shooting. However, they don’t believe her home was the target.
The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital, and there is no word yet on her condition. There were other people in the home as well, but no one else was injured.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates as they become available.