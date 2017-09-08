Activists Demand Prosecutors Indict Police Officers Involved In Teen’s ATV Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – A demonstration is being held Friday to demand the Wayne County Prosecutor indict the police officers involved in the death of a Detroit teen.

Fifteen-year old Damon Grimes was killed Aug. 26 while riding an ATV after being pursued and tasered by a Michigan State Police trooper on Detroit’s east side.

Clergy members are taking part in today’s rally outside the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Among them will be Reverend W. J. Rideout, who says he’s taken Grimes’ death personally.

“The wheels of justice cannot move slow in this case. The blood of Damon Grimes screams for restitution,” Rideout said in a statement.

David Alexander Bullock, a community activist, echoed that, saying prosecutors must act swiftly.

“We cannot afford to have a miscarriage of justice in this case,” he said. “This is not the time for drawn out investigations and political posturing.”

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop the 15-year-old driver of an ATV 4-wheeler for reckless driving. The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but Grimes refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit eastbound on Rossini.

At some point during the chase, Trooper Mark Bessner deployed a Taser, striking the teen. At Gratiot Ave., Grimes lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck. The teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Bessner is suspended while authorities investigate the incident. His attorney, Richard Convertino, spoke out on his behalf, stating Bessner “was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances.”

Meantime, a $50 million civil lawsuit has been filed against the trooper. The lawsuit accuses the trooper of excessive force.