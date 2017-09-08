Have You Seen This Man? Police Seeking Suspect In Sexual Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for a known suspect in connection with a sexual assault which occurred Thursday in Detroit.

Forid Ahmed

According to police, the 21-year-old female victim was picked up in the area of Cass Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and driven to an unknown location where the sexual assault happened inside of the suspect’s gray 2013 Toyota Camry.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Forid Ahmed.

The victim told police she was able to escape the car in the area of 31st Street and Devereaux — the suspect took off from the location.

 

If anyone knows of Ahmed’s whereabouts or has any information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to please call the Detroit police at (313) 596-1950 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

