Hillsdale Missing Teen Has Been Safely Found, Back With Family

HILLSDALE (WWJ) — A reported missing teen from southern Michigan has been found.
Zidaine Binion, 13, never got on the bus home from school yesterday, but was safely found today and is back with his family.
Scott Hephner, Chief of Police with the city of Hillsdale, says there were reports that Binion was talking about wanting to live in the woods.
Authorities say Binion went to classes at Davis Middle School on Thursday, but never got on the bus to come home and hadn’t been seen or heard from since. The 7th grader was believed to have walked away from the school on foot.