Missing Teen, Missing person, Hillsdale, police

Hillsdale Missing Teen Has Been Safely Found, Back With Family

Filed Under: hillsdale, missing person, Missing Teen, police

HILLSDALE (WWJ) — A reported missing teen from southern Michigan has been found.

Zidaine Binion, 13, never got on the bus home from school yesterday, but was safely found today and is back with his family.

Scott Hephner, Chief of Police with the city of Hillsdale, says there were reports that Binion was talking about wanting to live in the woods.

Authorities say Binion went to classes at Davis Middle School on Thursday, but never got on the bus to come home and hadn’t been seen or heard from since. The 7th grader was believed to have walked away from the school on foot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch