House-Sitter Suffers Second-Degree Burns In Suspected Arson

WARREN (WWJ) – Authorities say a fire that consumed a home in Warren and left a man with second-degree burns was deliberately set.

The fire took off around 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Wexford Drive, near 12 Mile and Ryan roads.

A man who was house sitting for his brother, who is out-of-town, told police he was asleep on the couch when he woke to the strong odor of gasoline, got up and realized the house was already on fire.

The man suffered burns to his left arm and buttocks. Police say he contacted a friend who drove him to a house in Hazel Park and then to a local hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition and being treated for second-degree burns.

A neighbor also told police that she heard a “loud crash” and when she went to investigate, the home was in flames.

Authorities say arson is the suspected cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

“By committing this type of criminal act, the person or persons responsible not only caused severe injuries to the person inside the home, but potentially jeopardized the safety of the neighborhood with the unpredictability of fire,” Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols said in a statement. “The men and women of the Warren Police Department are actively investigating and are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable for their criminal actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-574-4707.

