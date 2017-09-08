Lions Fans Weigh In On Prospects For This Season

(WWJ) The Detroit Lions, who break the hearts of fans over and over again, are kicking off their season this Sunday at Ford Field when they face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

So, how are fans feeling this time around?

Demetrius Bowen told WWJ’s Mike Campbell he’s hopeful, adding, “We were a team that came from what, from 0-16, something like that. Now we’re winning games, at least making it to a playoff here and there. You’ve got to be satisfied with what you get, you know.”

Win or lose, Bowen says with the Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons in the doldrums, Detroit sports fans have to find someone to cheer for. “It used to be the Red Wings, now it’s the Lions, what about the Tigers? And we ain’t even going to talk about pistons, unless we’re talking about car engines.”

There’s a lot riding on the shoulders of Matthew Stafford and fan Waylon Simmons hopes he can live up to it. “He has nothing to actually look forward to anymore, he just takes a check. He doesn’t have to work any harder than he has in the past.”

Overall, Mike Campbell queried a swath of metro Detroiters about their hopes for the Lions and the answer over and over sounded like “meh.” Simmons said: “They’re pretty much the same as usual.”

“My football is on Saturdays when I watch Michigan and Michigan State,” one local football fan said. “Sundays are for chores.”

On the other hand, Avalon Owens is cautiously optimistic. “I think the offense will be fine. We’ll see how the defense goes, they’re still rebuilding it … I have them sitting at about 10-6, taking the division.”

The Detroit Lions game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m.; There’s a massive — and free — tailgate party happening around the stadium that day, and a live Gameday Uncensored broadcast by 97.1 The Ticket happening inside MusicTown at Hockeytown.