Michigan Capitol Building Evacuated Due To Fire

LANSING (WWJ) – The Michigan capitol building in Lansing has been evacuated because of a fire.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said the small, electrical fire broke out Friday morning inside a breaker closet. Fire crews, which are located across the street from the state campus, were on the scene immediately.

“The fire was largely out before we even got there,” said Bernero. “There was some significant smoke.”

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick said legislators weren’t on site, but all other staffers were evacuated from the building.

“On Friday, there aren’t a lot of people in. The legislature is not in session on Friday, so the House and Senate members are home doing whatever they’re doing,” said Skubick.

Bernero said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

“Basically everybody’s safe, praise God, and no apparent damage of any significance to the building,” he said.

An official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

