Michigan Woman Forgoes Cancer Treatment To Have Sixth Kid

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – A western Michigan woman has given up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child.

Doctors removed Carrie DeKlyen’s feeding and breathing tubes on Thursday, a day after her daughter, Life Lynn DeKlyen, was born. The mother chose to forgo chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer, since it would have meant ending her pregnancy.

Life Lynn was born prematurely and weighs 1 pound, four ounces. Her father, Nick DeKlyen, tells the Detroit Free Press the baby is doing better than expected in neonatal intensive care.

The couple, who are from the western Michigan city of Wyoming, have five other kids who range in age from 2 to 18 years old.

Nick DeKlyen’s sister, Sonya Nelson, tells reporters that the family is “so proud” of Carrie.

