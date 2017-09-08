Pedestrian Critically Injured In Collision With SUV

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb Township man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday along 21 Mile Road and Sanborn Drive, just east of Garfield Road.

Police say the 56-year-old man was apparently crossing the road when he was struck by a 2017 GMC Sierra. He was transported to a local hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was questioned by police. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.

The victim’s name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 586-307-8230.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch