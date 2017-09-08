Pedestrian Critically Injured In Collision With SUV

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb Township man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday along 21 Mile Road and Sanborn Drive, just east of Garfield Road.
Police say the 56-year-old man was apparently crossing the road when he was struck by a 2017 GMC Sierra. He was transported to a local hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
The driver, a 58-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was questioned by police. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
The victim’s name was not released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 586-307-8230.