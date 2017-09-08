Police Search For Missing Man; Hasn’t Been Seen Since Last Week

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — The Southfield Police are searching for a missing person who is diagnosed as bi-polar schizophrenic and is off his medicine.
Terrell Ernest James, 40, has been missing since Aug. 31 and was last seen outside near his apartment complex in the 27000 block of Franklin Road, according to the Southfield Police Department. His family believes he is off his medicine.
James is a black male listed at 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds. He has a full beard and short dread locks. He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark jeans and possibly Nike sneakers. Police also say he walks with a cane.
James has officially been entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as an endangered missing person.
Police are asking for your help in locating James. If you have any information regarding James, please contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.