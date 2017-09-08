Rabies, Oakland County, Stray Kitten, Rochester Hills, Troy
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Rabies Found In Stray Kitten In Oakland County

Filed Under: oakland county, rabies, rochester hills, Stray Kitten, Troy
(credit: istock)

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) — Rabies has been confirmed in a stray kitten found in Oakland County.

Oakland County’s Health Division says the feline was found in the Rochester Hills/Troy area. Officials are urging residents to refrain from coming in contact with wild animals, which includes stray cats and dogs, skunks, foxes, raccoons and bats.

“Our natural instinct is to befriend an animal, pet one that seems friendly or help an injured animal, but
stray and wild animals should be avoided,” Kathy Forzley, director of the Oakland County Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and it spreads through bites or scratches.

This is the first confirmed rabies incident — besides in bats — in Oakland County since 2012.

“Rabies is most often found in bats,” Forzley said. “The last animals, other than a bat, to have a confirmed case of
rabies in Oakland County were skunks in 2012. This case is a reminder that rabies is present in our communities. People and their pets should be careful to avoid encounters with animals that they do not know.”

If you spot a wild animal that is acting strange near or inside your home, contact the Oakland County
Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center at (248) 391-4102 for assistance. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal then wash the affected area with soup and water, and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information on this rabies incident and other tips to prevent the virus, visit oakgov.com/health.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch