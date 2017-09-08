Teen Goes To School, Never Gets On Bus To Come Home

HILLSDALE (WWJ) – Police are investigating a missing person mystery in southern lower Michigan where a teenage boy has disappeared.
Authorities say 13-year old Zidaine Binion went to classes at Davis Middle School on Thursday, but never got on the bus to come home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The 7th grader is believed to have walked away from the school on foot.
Binion is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall and 115 lbs. with short, sandy brown hair, hazel eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Police believe Binion is still in Hillsdale, possibly in the downtown area, and is on foot. Residents in the area are asked to check their properties, outbuildings, campers and sheds for any signs of the teen.
If you see Binion, call 911. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 517-437-6481.