Detroit Tigers, MLB, Toronto Blue Jays, Triple Play
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Tigers Turn Triple Play Against Blue Jays (VIDEO)

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, MLB, Toronto Blue, Triple Play

DETROIT — The Tigers did something for the first time in more than 16 years on Friday night — turned a triple play.

In the bottom of the 6th inning the Tigers turned a 5-4-3 triple play to get out of a jam against the Toronto Blue Jays. With runners on first and second, Kevin Pillar lined a grounder to rookie third baseman Jeimer Candelario. He quickly stepped on third base and winged it to second baseman Ian Kinsler, who then quickly got it to first before Pillar made it down the line for the rare triple play. The play kept the Tigers ahead of the Blue Jays by a pair of runs.

Check out a video of the play below!

It was the first time the Tigers completed a triple play since Aug. 1, 2001 against the Seattle Mariners, according to the Tigers public relations staff. The Tigers were on the wrong end of a triple play earlier this season when the Baltimore Orioles turned one on Aug. 3.

Earlier in the game Nicholas Castellanos hit a grand slam so the Tigers had a grand slam and triple play in the same game. Not a lot has gone right for the Tigers this year but at least fans — those who are still watching, that is — got to witness a few rare baseball plays on Friday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch