Tigers Turn Triple Play Against Blue Jays (VIDEO)

DETROIT — The Tigers did something for the first time in more than 16 years on Friday night — turned a triple play.

In the bottom of the 6th inning the Tigers turned a 5-4-3 triple play to get out of a jam against the Toronto Blue Jays. With runners on first and second, Kevin Pillar lined a grounder to rookie third baseman Jeimer Candelario. He quickly stepped on third base and winged it to second baseman Ian Kinsler, who then quickly got it to first before Pillar made it down the line for the rare triple play. The play kept the Tigers ahead of the Blue Jays by a pair of runs.

Check out a video of the play below!

That's the first triple play we've turned since August 1, 2001! pic.twitter.com/lkJ5m41dm9 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 9, 2017

It was the first time the Tigers completed a triple play since Aug. 1, 2001 against the Seattle Mariners, according to the Tigers public relations staff. The Tigers were on the wrong end of a triple play earlier this season when the Baltimore Orioles turned one on Aug. 3.

Earlier in the game Nicholas Castellanos hit a grand slam so the Tigers had a grand slam and triple play in the same game. Not a lot has gone right for the Tigers this year but at least fans — those who are still watching, that is — got to witness a few rare baseball plays on Friday night.