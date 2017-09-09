Little Caesars Arena Holds Public Tours On Saturday

DETROIT (WWJ) — The brand new Little Caesars Arena was officially opened this week, and now the public will get its first chance to check out the $863 million project.

Olympia Entertainment will be holding public tours of the new Little Caesars Arena today, with more than 20,000 people to attend. You have to have a ticket to attend the tours, which start around 2 p.m.

Reporters and some of the arena’s workers took tours earlier this week, however, this will be an opportunity for fans and other interested locals to see the completed project.

Olympia Entertainment President Tom Wilson is hoping the public shows the same excitement as earlier groups.

“It’s eye-opening because you really don’t know until you come in here what to expect,” Wilson told WWJ Newsradio 950. “Then when you have a chance to tour around and see everyone’s vision sort of coming true, it’s really special.”

Those on the tour will be looking into the arena bowl, and the various restaurants and shops set up on the concourse. On Sunday, the annual Hockeytown 5K will finish along Woodward Avenue just outside the arena.

Wilson said the new arena will offer so much for fans to see that it’ll probably take a few visits before one can see it all.

“We have four restaurants, seven clubs and areas of this building that you won’t see until you kind of come in that entrance. All of the little things and details, that’s what makes this place special,” Wilson said.

The first scheduled event at the new arena is a Kid Rock concert on Tuesday.

The Detroit Red Wings open their season at Little Caesars Arena against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 5, and the Detroit Pistons will play their first game downtown on Oct. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets. However, both will host preseason games at Little Caesars Arena before then.