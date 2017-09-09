Local Fraternity To Support Kaepernick With Protest Before Lions Game

DETROIT (WWJ) — A local fraternity is planning to rally outside Ford Field Sunday before the Lions game against the Arizona Cardinals in support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity Detroit chapter are leading this rally in support of Kaepernick, who is a Kappa as well. Eric Brown is one of the organizers, who says he strongly feels the former San Francisco QB has been shutout of the league because of his stance to kneel during the national anthem to bring attention to racism and police brutality.

“I am not one to say that any team should be hiring him even though there are statistics that prove he is better than many other quarterbacks that are on teams and have a signed contract,” Brown told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Stephanie Davis. “It points to the issue of the collusion among the owners and/or black balling him for taking a stance based on a conviction he had.”

Brown added that this will be a peaceful protest by the fraternity.

A rally is planned outside of Ford Field ahead of Det Lions game Sun in support of Colin Kaepernick. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/a79eOrauCN — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) September 9, 2017

Kaepernick remains a free agent after a number of teams passed on him because of his role in protesting police violence, discrimination and racism in communities of color by taking a knee during the national anthem. It was reported earlier this week that he was close to signing a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, when a tweet from his girlfriend — Nessa Diab — broke up the deal.

Similar protests outside NFL stadiums this weekend could be common. The Chicago Tribune reported on Friday that a similar rally will take place outside Soldier Field on Sunday before the Chicago Bears-Atlanta Falcons game as part of the “Standing 4 Kaepernick Protest” created by Tim Clark, an activist in New York.

Brown said they’ll start their protest at the chapter’s alumni house and work their way down to Ford Field before kickoff — which is at 1 p.m.

“We will be meeting up at the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni house, which is at 269 Erskine Street, on Sunday at about 11 a.m. and from there we will peacefully walk over to Ford Field just to show some support of an individual we feel has been wronged,” Brown said.

Kaepernick has earned both support and backlash for his protests. A number of players have followed him in kneeling during the national anthem, while he’s also been publicly criticized by others, including U.S. President Donald Trump and local musician Kid Rock.

Kaepernick spent the first six years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he made 69 career starts. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII under current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.