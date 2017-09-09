Eastern Michigan University, 9/11, World Trade Center
TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Remembrance Planned At Eastern Michigan For 9/11 Victims

Filed Under: 911, Eastern Michigan University, world trade center

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University has scheduled a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the school’s Ypsilanti campus.

The gathering will be held Monday morning behind Pease Auditorium and near a 14-foot steel support beam section that had been part of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

The beam weighs about 6,800 pounds and is pockmarked with dents made from molten metal. It is the centerpiece of Eastern Michigan’s memorial to the tragedy.

Monday’s ceremony will include a moment of silence, the playing of taps, a prayer and words of perspective, and a chance to explore the memorial.

Each fall, the school recognizes the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists slammed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch