Remembrance Planned At Eastern Michigan For 9/11 Victims

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University has scheduled a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the school’s Ypsilanti campus.
The gathering will be held Monday morning behind Pease Auditorium and near a 14-foot steel support beam section that had been part of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.
The beam weighs about 6,800 pounds and is pockmarked with dents made from molten metal. It is the centerpiece of Eastern Michigan’s memorial to the tragedy.
Monday’s ceremony will include a moment of silence, the playing of taps, a prayer and words of perspective, and a chance to explore the memorial.
Each fall, the school recognizes the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists slammed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.