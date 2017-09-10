TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Hernandez Hits Two Home Runs, Jays Beat Tigers 8-2

By IAN HARRISON/Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) – Teoscar Hernandez hit his first two home runs of the season, Darwin Barney had four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Detroit 8-2 Sunday to assure the Tigers of just their second losing season in a decade.

Hernandez, who played one game in April and then was brought up from the minors on Sept. 1, hit a two-run drive in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth, both off Anibal Sanchez (3-4). Hernandez made his big league debut last year, when he hit four homers for Houston.

Hernandez also singled in the seventh. He became Toronto’s first rookie with a multihomer game since J.P. Arencibia at Texas on July 22, 2011, and the first with five RBIs since Anthony Gose against Boston on Sept. 8, 2012.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

