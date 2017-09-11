Bob Dylan Performance Announced For November In Detroit

Filed Under: Bob Dylan, Fox Theatre, Mavis Staples

DETROIT (WWJ) — Bob Dylan and his band will return to Detroit for a performance at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Mavis Staples.

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Triplicate released in March is his thirty-eighth studio album and contains 30 covers of classic american songs.

Tickets prices are $35, $55, $89.50 and $129.50 and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611. Beginning September 11, 2017, the Joe Louis Arena box office will no longer be open for single event sales.  All single event sales will be available at the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office located at the Chevrolet Northeast Entry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch