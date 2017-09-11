24-Year-Old Man Charged In Dramatic I-75 Chase Caught On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 24-year-old Detroit man caught on video in a dramatic I-75 chase has been charged with multiple felony counts.
According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Derronn Deshawn Sherard refused to stop when officers in a marked patrol car tried to pull him over in Detroit at noon on Friday.
Police said officers pursued the man for miles until a tire on his car went flat. That’s when he abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot into oncoming traffic and across several lanes of I-75, eventually running up the front end and onto the top of a minivan. Trapped on the hood and surrounded, Sherard was then tackled by several officers, cuffed and arrested.
No injuries were reported.
Aerial video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend.
On Monday Sherard was charged with fleeing and eluding police – third degree, resisting and obstructing police, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. He was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
It’s unclear at this time why police were pursuing Sherard. Initial reports stated that he was a suspect in another crime.