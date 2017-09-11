CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Republican Congressman Dave Trott Of Michigan Won’t Seek Re-election

WASHINGTON (WWJ) – Republican Congressman Dave Trott of Southeast Michigan says he will not seek re-election.

In a statement Monday, the two-term lawmaker — who represents Michigan’s 11th District, west of Detroit —  says it’s been an honor to serve, but he wants to spend more time with his family.

trott dave kappy bfisher Republican Congressman Dave Trott Of Michigan Wont Seek Re election

Dave Trott with wife Kappy. (Photo: Beth Fisher/WWJ) FILE

“When I initially ran for Congress, I expressed my desire to serve as a citizen legislator in Washington. Our country’s Founding Fathers envisioned a government where citizens leave private life, serve for a brief time, and then return home to their communities. It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve the people of Southeast Michigan in Congress. Representing the Eleventh District has been an honor, but I have decided not to seek reelection in 2018.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I have decided that the best course for me is to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector. Over the next 16 months, I plan to continue serving the people I represent, working hard to advance real solutions for the American people, and to continue providing top-notch constituent service. I am eager to continue working with my colleagues in Congress to achieve lasting reforms that will provide a better life for our children and future generations of Americans.”

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick said it’s unusual for such an announcement to come almost a year before the filing deadline.

“This is unprecedented,” Skubick said, “but he’s doing this so that Republicans can get in line to get the nomination to make sure that Democrats don’t get this seat now held by Mr. Trott, who is trotting out.”

Democrats, in the minority, hope they have a shot at winning back control by capitalizing on the GOP retirements and open seats.

The announcement comes on the heels of two other GOP retirements last week, with Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Dave Reichert of Washington state saying they will step down at the end of their terms.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch