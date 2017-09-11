Republican Congressman Dave Trott Of Michigan Won’t Seek Re-election

WASHINGTON (WWJ) – Republican Congressman Dave Trott of Southeast Michigan says he will not seek re-election.

In a statement Monday, the two-term lawmaker — who represents Michigan’s 11th District, west of Detroit — says it’s been an honor to serve, but he wants to spend more time with his family.

“When I initially ran for Congress, I expressed my desire to serve as a citizen legislator in Washington. Our country’s Founding Fathers envisioned a government where citizens leave private life, serve for a brief time, and then return home to their communities. It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve the people of Southeast Michigan in Congress. Representing the Eleventh District has been an honor, but I have decided not to seek reelection in 2018.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I have decided that the best course for me is to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector. Over the next 16 months, I plan to continue serving the people I represent, working hard to advance real solutions for the American people, and to continue providing top-notch constituent service. I am eager to continue working with my colleagues in Congress to achieve lasting reforms that will provide a better life for our children and future generations of Americans.”

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick said it’s unusual for such an announcement to come almost a year before the filing deadline.

“This is unprecedented,” Skubick said, “but he’s doing this so that Republicans can get in line to get the nomination to make sure that Democrats don’t get this seat now held by Mr. Trott, who is trotting out.”

Democrats, in the minority, hope they have a shot at winning back control by capitalizing on the GOP retirements and open seats.

The announcement comes on the heels of two other GOP retirements last week, with Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Dave Reichert of Washington state saying they will step down at the end of their terms.

