Drunk Fan Makes Out With Tree At Michigan Game [VIDEO]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Drunk Fan Makes Out With Tree At Michigan Game [VIDEO]

(97.1 The Ticket) Drunkenness and college football games go hand in hand, or sometimes face to sidewalk.

Case in point:


He’s in Ann Arbor, but this guy is wearing green which has some fans crying foul. Could this frisky tree hugger be a State fan?

While he looked like he needed a friend, he wasn’t alone. According to Mlive, two people were arrested and 15 people were ejected from Michigan Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9 during the first home game of 2017.

“Of the 15 ejections, six were for ID violations, seven were for disorderly conduct, one for retail fraud and one for alcohol in the stadium,” Mlive wrote, adding, “Emergency medical personnel treated 85 people and took 13 to the hospital.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bob Schaar says:
    September 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Way to try to deflect his allegiance. No way in h*ll is an MSU fan going to be in AA when MSU have a home game up the road in E. Lansing. He may be wearing green shorts (not MSU green by the way) but he is wearing a blue jacket.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch