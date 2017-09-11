‘Final Girls’ Win Knight Arts Challenge Grant, But Need Help To Make It Happen

DETROIT (WWJ) – A dedicated group of local filmmakers get together at least once a month to support one another and now, in order to do even more, they need YOUR help. They’re the “Final Girls,” and they’re Metro Detroit’s only female filmmaker group.

“We come together once a month to support each other in all aspects of filmmaking; if it’s specific to working on set and trying to deal with business issues and things like that, but also down to the life of a freelance filmmaker,” spokesperson Lara Sfire told WWJ Film Critic Terri Lee.

The “Final Girls” recently won a $7,500 Knight Arts Challenge grant. But, all the work it took to win that grant will be in vain if they aren’t able to match it. So, on Thursday, September 14, 2017, the group is holding a fundraiser at the Elizabeth Theater in downtown Detroit.

“We’re doing a variety show,” Sfire said. “We’re kind of jokingly referring to it as a vérité show, because that’s a kind of filmmaking.”

The show, which is a collaboration with Detroit Electronic Quarterly and Seraphine Collective, will include live DJs, an improv troupe, and screenings, of course.

“We’re going to be showing clips and reels from our Final Girls,” Sfire added. “They’re about 10 of us, I think. We’re gonna show a few minutes of our work, and introduce ourselves, so that anyone who’s there at the party can see all the amazing work that we’re doing and doing with each other.”

Sfire says the money raised from the event will be used “to be able to bring in filmmakers that we know and love, and would love to have lecture series from them, and seminars; things like that. We’d like to set up classes. Things that would help not only just our group of women filmmakers, but also we’re just gonna open it up to the community. We’re also going to have monthly screenings.”

The deadline for the Final Girls to raise the $7,500 in matching funds is October 31. Tickets to the event are only being sold at the door. There is a $10 suggested donation.

If you’re unable to attend Thursday’s fundraiser, you can donate to the Final Girls Fund by clicking here. The organization is also launching a crowdfunding campaign.

See you at the movies!

