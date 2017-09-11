Flat Rock Police Are Investigating A Possible Human Trafficking Case

FLAT ROCK (WWJ) — Police in Flat Rock are investigating a possible case of human trafficking, which was reported to the department’s Facebook page.
Police say someone posted about an alleged incident involving human trafficking — which supposedly took place at Huroc Park last Thursday.
Police Chief John Leacher says some sort of incident did occur, but police aren’t certain at this point if it involved any illegal activity. He reminds residents to call police in the case of an incident, instead of posting on social media.
No formal complaint has been filed, but police continue to investigate.