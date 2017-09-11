CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
19-Year-Old Chicago Woman Found Dead Inside Hotel’s Walk-In Freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Hotel employees found the body of a missing 19-year-old Chicago woman Sunday inside a suburban hotel’s freezer.

kenneka jenkins 19 Year Old Chicago Woman Found Dead Inside Hotels Walk In Freezer

Kenneka Jenkins (Facebook photo)

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. It says her cause of death is not yet confirmed although an autopsy has been completed.

Rosemont police say hotel staff discovered Jenkins inside the walk-in freezer. They say she was last seen at a party at the hotel early Saturday morning. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The woman’s mother, Tereasa Martin, told the Chicago Tribune that police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while drunk.

kenneka jenkins mother 19 Year Old Chicago Woman Found Dead Inside Hotels Walk In Freezer

Tereasa Martin, mother of Kenneka Jenkins, is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks about her daughter’s death outside her home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Ill. (Alyssa Pointer/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

Martin said that if her daughter was drunk, she would have had difficulty opening the heavy freezer doors and would’ve realized she wasn’t entering an elevator or the hotel entrance.

