Kid Rock Declares Self ‘King Of Detroit Love,’ Responds To Calls To Cancel Concerts

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Kid Rock says criticism about his upcoming concerts in Detroit is politically motivated.

The metro Detroit native musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, posted an obscenity-laced response Monday on Facebook to a planned protest by the National Action Network’s Detroit chapter.

The first of six concerts is scheduled Tuesday — opening the new Little Caesars Arena. The civil rights group last week called for the shows cancellation because of Kid Rock’s past display of the Confederate flag during performances and his recent criticism of black former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem last year.

Kid Rock, who is white, wrote, “People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, f*** the extreme left and the extreme right!)

“They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!! No one had a word to say when we sold out the 6 shows at LCA back in January! My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!

“I am the bonified (sic) KING OF DETROIT LOVE,” he continued, “and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that! Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city.”

He added, “P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!” [Read the complete message here].

Ritchie has been encouraged to run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican (even launching a Kid Rock for Senate website and a line of products promoting the slogan), but says — at least at this point — he is not a candidate.

