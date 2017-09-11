TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Lodge Built In 1930s Up For Sale In Upper Peninsula

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (AP) – An Upper Peninsula lodge built with federal aid during the Great Depression is up for sale.

The Keweenaw County Board has received a $1.5 million offer for Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, which includes land, rooms, a nine-hole golf course and a string of cabins.
James Henderson, president of Adoba Hotels, says he “loves historical properties.”

The lodge is in Copper Harbor, Michigan, at the northernmost point of the state. Keweenaw County Board chairman Don Piche says four potential buyers have visited the site or requested a tour. The county can’t afford to subsidize the property.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that Keweenaw County will eventually select a purchaser for negotiations. The lodge was built in the 1930s as a way to stimulate the local economy during the Depression.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch