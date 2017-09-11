Michigan Lottery To Improve Rewards Program For Players

LANSING (WWJ) — Losing Michigan lottery players will soon find it easier to enter for a second chance to win.

Right now the lottery allows players to enter their losing ticket numbers online for a chance to win more tickets or other prizes. However, Michigan Lottery spokesman Jeff Holyfield says research has shown players find it annoying having to enter the numbers online to earn Players Club points. So that’s about to change.

Holyfield says the lottery plans to change its rewards program that allowed players to enter their losing numbers online for a second chance to win prizes like more tickets or even cash.

“Our latest research with our players shows that they want to have the same opportunities to participate and earn a free play, but they really want to get away from having to enter the ticket codes,” Holyfield told WWJ Newsradio 950. “So what we are developing is a program that will do that for our players.”

The details are still being hammered out, but expect more information later this year. Holyfield wasn’t able to expand upon those details of the new program, but did say the new system will be up and running in early 2018.

“We are excited about being able to offer this new look program for our players,” Holyfield said. “We are still working on all of the details, but we’ll let them know towards the end of the year. They should look forward to the launch of this early next year.”

He added that 29 cents from every ticket sold goes to Michigan schools, while 61 cents goes back to the players. The remaining amount goes to commissions for retailers.