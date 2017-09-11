Michigan Ranks South Of Murky Middle Of Happiest States To Live

DETROIT (WWJ) – How happy are you? The state you live in may contribute to your overall feeling of happiness according to a new study released.

If you live in Michigan, ranked No. 29 on the list, well, we’re a long way from the top and almost equal distance from the bottom — somewhere just below that murky middle; akin to an overcast day.

Several factors weigh-in to the equation. Happiness was ranked on several factors including emotion and physical well being, your work environment (yeah, that pesky co-worker is affecting your well-being) and community and environment also play a role. [SEE RANKINGS]

With the U.S. ranking No. 14 on this year’s World Happiness Report, down one spot since the previous edition, and research proving that money up to a certain dollar amount can contribute to happiness, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Happiest States in America.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 28 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.

Happiest States in America

1 Minnesota

2 Utah

3 Hawaii

4 California

5 Nebraska

6 New Jersey

7 South Dakota

8 Iowa

9 Wisconsin

10 New Hampshire

Best vs. Worst •Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression, 11.7 percent, which is 2.3 times lower than in Oregon, which has the highest at 27.0 percent.

•New York has the fewest suicides (per 100,000 residents), eight, which is 3.5 times fewer than in Wyoming, which has the most at 28.

•North Dakota has the lowest long-term unemployment rate, 13.1 percent, which is 3.4 times lower than in New Mexico, which has the highest at 44.9 percent.

•Utah has the highest volunteer rate, 39.29 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Florida, where the rate is lowest, 18.31 percent.

•Utah has the lowest separation and divorce rate, 16.22 percent, which is 1.6 times lower than in the Nevada, which has the highest at 26.37 percent.