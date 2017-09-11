New Capitol Park Renderings Released On Monday

DETROIT (WWJ) — The makeover for Capitol Park in downtown Detroit is slowly coming to fruition with new renderings released to the public on Monday night.

Detroit Downtown Partnership heard local citizens thoughts tonight about freshly released renderings of the park’s potential future. The renderings were released during a public meeting hosted by the Detroit Downtown Partnership, and officials believe these renderings showcase a brand new look for Capitol Park.

“We really wanted to create a space that brought back some green to the space, brought back a place that the residents can use,” Detroit Chief Planning and Public Space Officer Bob Gregory told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jason Scott.

The renderings for the park feature more foliage and shade, compared to what is currently mostly concrete.

Mark Ryan of Public Work — the Toronto-based urban design firm hired by the city to redesign Capitol Park — says the current park is more like a plaza because of its heavy consistency of concrete. As the mastermind behind the renderings, Ryan said he simply wanted to bring back the green to the area.

“The idea is really simple — bring back green, a kind of greener shade and comfort back to Capitol Park,” Ryan said. “We are going to add a bosque of trees that will grow into a new canopy that is basically going to host all kinds of flexible activities, animate the space and sort of frame this architectural perimeter that we have around here.”

While Ryan and Gregory are both excited about the renderings produced, they understand not everyone will be completely happy with the project. Gregory says that’s why they are holding the public meetings.

“Not everybody may like every piece of it but that’s why we are doing these meetings so it’s really about making the design better, making the plan better and (making) something that is going to work for everybody,” Gregory said.

Officials say groundbreaking on this project is planned for the spring of 2018, and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of that same year.