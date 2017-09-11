CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
NFL Moving Quickly To Reverse Halt On Elliott’s 6-Game Ban

Filed Under: Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against B.J. Goodson #93 of the New York Giants and Romeo Okwara #78 of the New York Giants on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By SCHUYLER DIXON,  AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is moving quickly in hopes of reversing a federal judge’s decision that blocked the league’s six-game suspension of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league on Monday asked the judge who ruled in Elliott’s favor to stop the preliminary injunction that cleared last year’s NFL rushing leader to play while the case is in court. A notice of appeal was also filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The NFL’s latest filings came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys’ 19-3 win over the New York Giants at home Sunday night.

Elliott had already been cleared to play in the season opener when U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted a temporary restraining order and injunction blocking the suspension Friday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

