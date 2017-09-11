Michigan, Ohio State, College Football, Penn State, Bovada
Ohio State Still Has Best Odds In Big Ten To Win National Championship

Filed Under: Bovada, college football, Michigan, ohio state, penn state
COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes stands on the sideline during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR — Despite getting handled this past weekend, Ohio State still has a better chance to win the National Championship then Michigan and Penn State — that’s according to Bovada.

Bovada updated its odds to win the 2018 College Football Championship and the Buckeyes still sit ahead of the Wolverines and Nittany Lions even though they were beat by Oklahoma by double-digits over the weekend. Ohio State is now listed at 9-1 odds to win the National Championship this season, which ranks fourth on the list behind Alabama (7-4), USC (6-1) and Oklahoma (7-1).

Right behind Ohio State is Michigan and Penn State both at 14-1 odds. Wisconsin isn’t too far behind either at 22-1 odds. Michigan State — yes that’s right — also cracked Bovada’s list at 5,000-1 odds.

Both Michigan and Penn State are 2-0 through the first two weeks of the season while Ohio State is 1-1 after taking a 31-16 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. The home loss for the Buckeyes opened eyes across the country with a number of media outlets predicting a perfect season for Ohio State before the season began.

Michigan may have a perfect record, but fans are certainly upset with where the team is after two games. Specifically the offense and senior quarterback Wilton Speight. The Wolverines’ returning starting signal caller struggled again on Saturday against Cincinnati, and is now 28-of-54 (51.9 percent) for 402 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and one fumble in the team’s first two games.

Fans voiced their displeasure on 97.1 The Ticket throughout Monday, and media even asked head coach Jim Harbaugh about the quarterback situation during his Monday press conference. However, Harbaugh made it clear Speight is the team’s guy.

“Wilton’s the starting quarterback,” Harbaugh said during the press conference. “And we’re forging on.”

Only time will tell if Speight remains the Michigan starting quarterback or not. But for now he apparently is, and that could be the reason why oddsmakers still like Ohio State more than Michigan this year.

