Police: Passenger Killed After Car Rear-Ended At Stop Light

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A fatal crash in southeast Michigan Sunday in Clinton Township takes the life of a 64-year-old woman.
Police say a Toyota was stopped at a red light when a GMC Yukon rear ended it. Witnesses say they did not see the driver try to stop. The force of the impact caused both vehicles to travel into the median where the Toyoto hit a tree and rolled on its roof.
The GMC went down an embankment and through a privacy fence before it came to a stop.
The victim, from Sterling Heights, was a passenger in the Toyota, she was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Both drivers were seriously injured.
