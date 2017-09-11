Program Allows Addicted To Seek Help From Police Without Fear Of Prosecution

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are now part of The Angel Program, a nation-wide effort to help people struggling with drug addiction.
The program developed in Massachusetts, allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post for help without fear of arrest or investigation.
The Brighton Post is now training volunteers who help post personnel provide support and transportation to treatment for the person seeking help. To be a volunteer for the Angel program, contact the Brighton State Police Post.
The Gloucester (MA) Police Department developed the voluntary, no-arrest program that offers direct referral for drug detoxification or rehabilitation treatment.