2 Stranded Manatees Rescued After Irma Sucks Water From Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida’s Manatee County.

manatee 2 Stranded Manatees Rescued After Irma Sucks Water From Bay

This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (credit: Michael Sechler)

Several people posted photos Sunday of the mammals on Facebook, hoping rescue workers or wildlife officials would respond. Michael Sechler posted that the animals were far too massive to be lifted, so the rescuers gave them water.

Marcelo Clavijo posted that a group of people eventually loaded the manatees onto tarps and were able to drag them to deeper water.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

