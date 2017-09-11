CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
US Women’s Hockey Team Rides Out Irma in Tampa

MIAMI (AP) – The U.S. women’s national hockey team is taking a day off after riding out Hurricane Irma inside a ballroom of a resort in Tampa, Florida.

Captain Meghan Duggan told The Associated Press by phone Monday that the U.S. squad was safe and hopes that is the case for everyone in the path of the storm.

The team arrived in Tampa in August to start training for the 2018 Winter Games, and was going to officially start its residency program this weekend. Irma scrapped those plans.

Reagan Carey, USA Hockey’s director of women’s hockey and the national team’s general manager, says they consulted with local officials and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning in advance of the storm. Carey says they decided not to evacuate after learning the team was not in any of the anticipated flood or evacuation zones.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

