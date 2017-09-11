57-Year-Old Michigan Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

WILLIAMSTON TWP. (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips after a 57-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the East Lansing area over the weekend.
Douglas Hakkila of Williamston was taken by EMS to Sparrow Hospital from the scene, along Green Road south of Coleman Road in Williamstown Township, shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
No one else was hurt.
According to Meridian Township police who are investigating the accident, it appears that Hakkila lost control of his motorcycle at a curve. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash. Those with information should contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 517-483-STOP, or submit a tip through the department’s social media sites.